Nimbus Therapeutics Secures $210M Private Financing to Advance Next Wave of Tech-Enabled Small Molecule Medicines

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a clinical-stage company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the closing of a $210 million private financing to advance its next wave of tech-enabled small molecule medicines. The round was co-led by new investor GV (Google Ventures) and existing investors SR One and Atlas Venture, with participation from another new investor that is a U.S.-based life sciences-focused fund as well as existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, BVF Partners L.P., Gates Frontier, Lightstone Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, RA Capital Management, and SV Health Investors.

“We’re proud to have built an R&D organization that is a paradigm of excellence in small molecule drug discovery and development. We embark on this next chapter of our history with the backing of a first-rate investor base, a strong pipeline and an unmatched team, which sets us up for lasting success,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus.

Nimbus will continue the ongoing clinical development of NDI-101150, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors. The new capital will enable the advancement of multiple preclinical programs into and through early clinical development, including programs targeting Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) and an undisclosed autoimmune disease target. Nimbus is also pursuing the development of novel targeted therapies that activate AMPK to treat a potentially broad range of metabolic disorders via a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company.

“Nimbus is a leader in integrating cutting-edge computational chemistry, high-tech structural biology tools and other industry-shaping technologies and approaches. We’re thrilled to support Jeb Keiper and the team as they bring difficult-to-drug, high-impact targets within reach across a wide range of therapeutic areas,” said Krishna Yeshwant, M.D., MBA, General Partner at GV.

“Nimbus has demonstrated its ability to advance early science through to successful product development multiple times. We eagerly anticipate what lies ahead, and we look forward to being part of the company’s next chapter,” said Rajeev Dadoo, Ph.D., Managing Partner at SR One.

“Nimbus’ ability to reproducibly design and develop differentiated, clinically proven small molecules is a testament to the strength of its expert team and its unmatched structure-based drug design platform. We’re gratified to see that sentiment reflected in the strong investor interest we received for this financing, the proceeds of which will advance the next breakthrough medicines from Nimbus’ portfolio,” said Bruce Booth, D.Phil., Partner at Atlas Venture, Chairman and co-founder of Nimbus.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. Nimbus combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes a clinical-stage HPK1 inhibitor for the treatment of cancer (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, autoimmune conditions and metabolic diseases. Nimbus is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

