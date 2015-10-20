Nimbus Therapeutics Scores a Global License Agreement with Genentech, Financial Terms Undisclosed

Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Global License Agreement with Genentech



Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of computational chemistry to design breakthroughs for serious, underserved diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to discover and develop small molecule inhibitors of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4).

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimbus will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments based on achievement of certain predetermined milestones. In addition, Nimbus is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products resulting from the license agreement. Genentech will be responsible for all preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

“With its expertise, capabilities and global reach, Genentech is the best partner to rapidly advance these promising candidates to the clinic and, ultimately, bring new treatments to patients,” said Don Nicholson, chief executive officer of Nimbus.

“Genentech is dedicated to bringing forth treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening diseases,” said James Sabry, senior vice president and global head of Genentech partnering. “Nimbus’ unique approach to drug discovery will enhance our research and development programs for immunological disorders.”

About Nimbus

Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (U.S.). It is pioneering the application of computational chemistry to design breakthroughs for the treatment of substantial and underserved human diseases. The Company works on difficult and valuable targets across the three closely related fields of immunology, metabolism, and oncology. Nimbus’ unique approach and technological prowess fuel the Company’s ability to rapidly tackle targets that have proven intractable to the approaches taken by others in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Nimbus’ most advanced program, an allosteric inhibitor of acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is currently in Phase I clinical testing. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

