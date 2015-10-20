SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nimbus Therapeutics Scores a Global License Agreement with Genentech, Financial Terms Undisclosed

October 20, 2015 | 
2 min read

Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Global License Agreement with Genentech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of computational chemistry to design breakthroughs for serious, underserved diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to discover and develop small molecule inhibitors of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4).

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimbus will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments based on achievement of certain predetermined milestones. In addition, Nimbus is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products resulting from the license agreement. Genentech will be responsible for all preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

“With its expertise, capabilities and global reach, Genentech is the best partner to rapidly advance these promising candidates to the clinic and, ultimately, bring new treatments to patients,” said Don Nicholson, chief executive officer of Nimbus.

“Genentech is dedicated to bringing forth treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening diseases,” said James Sabry, senior vice president and global head of Genentech partnering. “Nimbus’ unique approach to drug discovery will enhance our research and development programs for immunological disorders.”

About Nimbus

Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (U.S.). It is pioneering the application of computational chemistry to design breakthroughs for the treatment of substantial and underserved human diseases. The Company works on difficult and valuable targets across the three closely related fields of immunology, metabolism, and oncology. Nimbus’ unique approach and technological prowess fuel the Company’s ability to rapidly tackle targets that have proven intractable to the approaches taken by others in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Nimbus’ most advanced program, an allosteric inhibitor of acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is currently in Phase I clinical testing. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

Contact:
Feinstein Kean Healthcare
Jessi Colund, 952-649-8600
jessi.colund@fkhealth.com

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac