Nimbus Therapeutics Names Adrian Ray, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology

At Nimbus, Dr. Ray will leverage an increasingly diversified set of discovery and development capabilities and help to advance a growing number of pipeline programs centered around the interrelated targets affecting metabolic disease, oncology and immunology.

“Adrian is an outstanding addition to our already world-class team, who will strengthen our capabilities in discovery science rooted in cutting-edge biology and human genetics,” said Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nimbus. “Adrian is a capable leader in target discovery throughout the metabolic-oncology-immunology target space, and in the translation of these discoveries into effective clinical development strategies. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Dr. Ray holds a doctorate in pharmacology from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from University of California, Santa Cruz. He has authored over 100 publications and is listed as an inventor on 27 U.S.-granted patents.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005105/en/