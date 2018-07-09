SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nimbus Therapeutics Names Adrian Ray, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology

July 9, 2018 | 
2 min read

Nimbus Therapeutics announced that Adrian Ray, Ph.D., has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational chemistry expertise throughout drug discovery and development, today announced that Adrian Ray, Ph.D., has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology. Dr. Ray joins Nimbus from Gilead Sciences, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in research and development over the past 15 years, serving most recently as the Senior Director of Clinical Research.

At Nimbus, Dr. Ray will leverage an increasingly diversified set of discovery and development capabilities and help to advance a growing number of pipeline programs centered around the interrelated targets affecting metabolic disease, oncology and immunology.

“Adrian is an outstanding addition to our already world-class team, who will strengthen our capabilities in discovery science rooted in cutting-edge biology and human genetics,” said Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nimbus. “Adrian is a capable leader in target discovery throughout the metabolic-oncology-immunology target space, and in the translation of these discoveries into effective clinical development strategies. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Dr. Ray holds a doctorate in pharmacology from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from University of California, Santa Cruz. He has authored over 100 publications and is listed as an inventor on 27 U.S.-granted patents.

About Nimbus Therapeutics
Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

Contacts

Ten Bridge Communications
Lisa Raffensperger, 617-903-8783
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

Source: Nimbus Therapeutics

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac