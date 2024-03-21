NEXGEL to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28th

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on March 28, 2024. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: March 28, 2024

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: + 1-800-274-8461 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-203-518-9814 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 11, 2024 by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 1155204. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com



