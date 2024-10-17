Zai Lab to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Data from Early Clinical Program Evaluating Its Investigational DLL3-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) ZL-1310

Company to host conference call and webcast on October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. HKT), following plenary oral presentation of data at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (ENA) 2024

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that it will hold an investor webcast to discuss data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of ZL-1310, the Company’s investigational DLL3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The live conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. HKT).





Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call.

Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6f8ba8dc42d04cd3afd7095cf7c83d40

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

