Varda Announces Collaboration with SSPC to Improve Fundamental Understanding of Microgravity Crystallization

Advances in mathematical models can illustrate the benefits of microgravity on drug performance and patient experience on Earth.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varda Space Industries, Inc., the world’s first in-space pharmaceutical processing and hypersonic Earth re-entry logistics company, together with SSPC, the Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals, today announced a research collaboration that aims to advance mathematical modeling of crystallization in microgravity, the first such framework that considers polymorphism.

A molecule can exist in multiple crystal forms; each different crystal form is known as a polymorph. Properties such as melting point, hardness, and solubility depend on the crystal structure, and as a result understanding and controlling polymorphism is essential for manufacturing pharmaceuticals. The partnership between Varda and SSPC enables exploring polymorphism in microgravity.

Varda and SSPC researchers based at the University of Limerick and Mathematics Applications Consortium for Science and Industry (MACSI), Ireland, are collaborating on research that focuses on developing mathematical models for better understanding how gravity influences crystallization and the resulting polymorphic outcomes.

“While the behavior of fluids in microgravity is well understood, the link between fluid motion and crystallization outcomes—especially with respect to changes in the resulting crystal structure—remains largely unexplored,” said Varda Chief Science Officer Adrian Radocea. “Our research collaboration with SSPC lays the foundation for directly understanding polymorphic outcomes from first principles, taking into account molecule-specific parameters, as well as the thermodynamics and kinetics that underpin crystallization.”

The mathematical framework to be developed will be widely applied to understand the role of gravity in crystallization of small molecules both in space and on Earth, uncovering aspects of process development that are little studied today. The model will ultimately support the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry into low Earth orbit by using the benefits of microgravity to improve drug performance and patient experience here on Earth.

According to Professor of Applied Mathematics, Michael Vynnycky, “Rigorous mathematical modeling allows us to take maximum advantage of experiments conducted in this unique environment. Combining our model with experimental validation paves the way for groundbreaking approaches to utilise microgravity to improve crystallisation of pharmaceuticals and other materials.”

Prof. Damien Thompson, SSPC Director, added, “We are always pushing forward as a centre, exploring new ways of creating materials through modeling-guided experimentation with our wide range of research partners worldwide. In this exciting collaboration with Varda Space Industries, we are developing, validating and applying new mathematical modeling tools that we hope will lead to inventive discoveries and innovative applications of pharmaceutical crystals grown in microgravity. Having world-class expertise at SSPC in predictive modeling has enabled us to build this exciting collaboration with Varda that takes us literally ‘out of this world.’ The insights gained from this research have the potential to transform the way we approach challenges in the realms of materials and pharmaceuticals.”

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is expanding the economic bounds of humankind by designing and building the infrastructure needed to make low Earth orbit accessible to industry, from in-orbit production equipment to reliable and economical reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space. You can follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

About SSPC

SSPC, the Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals, is a hub of Irish research expertise developing innovative technologies to address key challenges facing the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. SSPC delivers industry-relevant technical solutions, which result in job growth and retention within this sector in Ireland and grow the skills base of qualified scientists and engineers.

You can follow SSPC on X (@SSPCentre) and LinkedIn.

