Study Indicates Significant Radiation Reduction for Breast Cancer Patients

Lumpectomy Patients Received VeraForm® Marker and APBI Therapy for Breast Cancer Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / A recent study accepted by the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) for their annual meeting in Washington D.C. demonstrates a significant reduction in radiation Planning Target Volume involving patients who received Breast Conserving Surgery (lumpectomy), a VeraForm® marker for cavity delineation and Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation (APBI) along with Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH) for motion management. VeraForm is a 3D, radiopaque marker developed by Videra Surgical. The significant findings yielded patients an average of greater than 80% absolute radiation volume reduction during treatment.

Conducted by the Inova Health System in Virginia, the study involved 76 lumpectomy patients, and following surgery, patients received 5-fraction external beam APBI with deep-inspiration breath hold (DIBH). The study, conducted with two-year follow-up, demonstrated a substantial reduction in PTV (>80% average) without reduction in local control.

“This study showed that applying the benefits of APBI using advanced target delineation with VeraForm and motion management allows us to treat less normal breast tissue, which reduces the overall radiation exposure for our patients,” said Dr. Ashish Chawla, Department Chair, Radiation Oncology, Inova Schar Cancer Institute. With VeraForm, we are more confident with the delineation of our tumor bed cavity; our target radiation volumes are established by defining the cavity accurately,” continued Dr. Chawla.

“Any time we can effectively reduce the amount of radiation a patient gets, that’s to the patient’s advantage. With excessive radiation, there are unfortunately side effects,” offered Dr. Shawna Willey, Petersen Chair & Director Breast Surgical Oncology, Inova Schar Cancer Institute. “The precision with VeraForm for tumor bed delineation is what this study is all about. Providing sound cancer treatment and getting the right amount of radiation to the right place while sparing the healthy tissue is the goal,” followed Dr. Willey.

“This study showcases the exceptional clinical commitment to patients by the Inova multidisciplinary team,” said Joe Guido, Chief Executive Officer of Videra Surgical. “We are honored to have this abstract accepted by ASTRO and published by the International Journal of Radiation Oncology (Red Journal) for their annual meeting issue, highlighting the specific clinical benefits in breast cancer treatment. Our goal is to develop technologies with objective, clinically-backed evidence. To contribute to patients ultimately receiving a reduction in radiation volume with APBI therapy feels pretty special, indeed,” continued Joe Guido.

The abstract and a discussion from key Inova physicians involved in the study may be found here.

About Videra Surgical

Videra Surgical is an oncology surgery company focused on breast cancer treatment. Videra Surgical strongly believes that helping radiation oncologists better identify the tumor bed is essential for the continuum of care for these patients.

Videra Surgical developed and commercialized VeraForm®, an adaptable tissue marker comprised of a radiopaque filament that provides a continuous, three-dimensional, multi-planar, and permanent mark of a tumor bed. VeraForm is FDA 510(k) cleared and has been placed in thousands of patients in a rapidly growing number of centers in the United States. Visit www.viderasurgical.com to learn more.

Press contact, Joe Guido, customersupport@viderasurgical.com

About INOVA

We are Inova, Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider. With expertise and compassion, we partner with our patients to help them stay healthy. We treat illness, heal injury and look at a patient’s whole health to help them flourish. Through our expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, and outpatient services, Inova provides care for more than one million unique patients every year. Total patient visits exceed 4 million annually, demonstrating our ability to deliver the best clinical care and ensuring a seamless experience for all who rely on us for their healthcare needs. Consistently ranked and recognized as a national healthcare leader in safety, quality and patient experience, Inova’s world-class care is made possible by the strength and breadth of our network, our 24,000 team members, our technology and our innovation. More information about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

Contact Information

Joe Guido

CEO

customersupport@viderasurgical.com

SOURCE: Videra Surgical

View the original press release on newswire.com.