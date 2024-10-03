SUBSCRIBE
Spur Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting New Clinical Data for FLT201 in Gaucher Disease at Upcoming European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31st Annual Congress

October 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics, formerly Freeline Therapeutics, today announced that it will present updated clinical data from its GALILEO-1 first-in-human clinical trial of FLT201, its adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease Type 1, at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31st Annual Congress being held October 22-25, 2024, in Rome, Italy.

Details of the oral presentation are below:

Abstract Title:Results from GALILEO-1, a First-In-Human Clinical Trial of FLT201 Gene Therapy in Patients with Gaucher Disease Type 1
Session:3A – AAV Vectors as Tools in Gene Therapy of Rare Diseases - Recent Development to Improve Efficacy and Safety
Date & Time:Wednesday, October 23 from 08:30-10:30 a.m. CEST (02:30-04:30 a.m. ET)
Presenter:Francesca Ferrante, MD, Spur Therapeutics

Additional details on the meeting can be found at the ESGCT 31st Annual Congress website.

About Spur Therapeutics
Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results.
Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of Parkinson’s, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X.

Contact
Naomi Aoki
naomi.aoki@spurtherapeutics.com
+ 1 617 283 4298

Events Europe
