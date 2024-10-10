SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News

SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that Dr. Angelos Stergiou, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 9:00 am EDT.

Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details:

Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 9:00 am EDT

The conference will be hosted on the M-Vest site and investors can register to watch the fireside chat and schedule 1x1 meetings here.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (formerly GFH009) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Investor Contact
Bruce Mackle
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
SELLAS@lifesciadvisors.com

Events Healthcare New York
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
Third-Party Issues Delay Zealand’s Congenital Hyperinsulinism Drug
October 10, 2024
 · 
188 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept art of a gene therapy showing a syringe injecting into a 3D DNA helix
Gene therapy
7 Children Receiving Bluebird’s Gene Therapy Developed Blood Cancers: Study
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Legal
GSK Settles Zantac Lawsuits for $2.2B, Analysts Now Shift Focus to Vaccines
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of Carlos Doti, vice president and head of medical affairs for the U.S. oncology business unit at AstraZeneca
People
From Argentina to America: A Physician’s Journey to Pharma and AstraZeneca
October 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel