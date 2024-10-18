Proteintech Genomics Launches the MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel: A New Frontier in Single-Cell Multiomics

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antibodies--Proteintech Genomics, a leader in antibody-based multiplexed solutions for single-cell multiomics, today announced the launch of its MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel, a groundbreaking antibody panel designed to transform single-cell multiomics research. This new panel enables scientists to profile 325 proteins alongside whole transcriptome analysis within single cells, offering a multiomic approach that delivers deeper insights into cellular functions.





The MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel is built on 10x Genomics’ Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex chemistry with Feature Barcode technology, allowing researchers to explore proteins located both within the intracellular compartments and on the surface of cells. This makes it possible to conduct more comprehensive multiomic analyses). With 346 antibodies against 325 distinct proteins, the panel offers significant coverage of key cellular components, including transcription factors, cytokines, signaling proteins, and phospho-epitopes. Importantly, two-thirds of these protein targets are intracellular, while the remaining third are located on the cell surface.

Cost-effectiveness sets this panel apart. The MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel achieves its comprehensive protein profiling capabilities at less than half the cost of competing products, making large-scale, high-resolution multiomic analysis more accessible to the research community.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of cellular analysis, the MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel provides an unprecedented opportunity for researchers to explore cellular functions in greater depth and clarity than ever, while offering cost-efficiency that is unparalleled in the market,” said Dr. Kit Nazor, CEO of Proteintech Genomics.

“We’re excited to see the launch of the MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel,” said Dr. Peter Smibert, VP of Biology at 10x Genomics. “Simultaneous profiling of the whole transcriptome via the Chromium Flex assay and hundreds of proteins spanning surface markers, intracellular targets including transcription factors, and even phospho-epitopes via the MultiPro® panel is a huge step forward for deep, multiomic phenotypic characterization of single cells at a massive scale.”

By providing a highly validated tool for multiomic analysis, Proteintech Genomics aims to accelerate discoveries in fields like immunology, oncology, and cell biology. The launch of the MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel makes advanced single-cell multiomics more accessible and scalable, paving the way for future breakthroughs in these critical areas of research.

For more information: MultiPro® Human Discovery Panel

About Proteintech Genomics

Proteintech Genomics, a subsidiary of Proteintech Group, is dedicated to developing innovative tools for cellular multiomics. The company leverages Proteintech’s extensive antibody catalog to create innovative solutions for proteomics and genomics, with a focus on single-cell and spatial technologies. Headquartered in San Diego, Proteintech Genomics is at the forefront of multiomic innovation, empowering researchers worldwide with the tools they need to make the next breakthrough discovery. Visit the Proteintech Genomics at www.ptglab.com.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter)

Contacts



Katie Bellows

katie@ptglab.com

ph. +1-312-455-8498