PharmaLegacy Acquires Preclinical CRO BTS Research, Strengthening Its Preclinical Services and Expanding Laboratory Operations into North America

PharmaLegacy Laboratories, a provider of in vitro and in vivo preclinical drug development services, has acquired BTS Research, a San Diego-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO).





As a reputable CRO providing preclinical pharmacology services to clients worldwide, PharmaLegacy’s acquisition of BTS Research is an important step in its continuing growth. San Diego is a significant global R&D hub and the acquisition allows PharmaLegacy to join the greater community while also strengthening and expanding PharmaLegacy’s global research capabilities and service offerings.

“PharmaLegacy has been serving the US markets for many years, and a local presence in San Diego biotechnology scene will accelerate our growth,” said Jeff Duan, founder & CEO of PharmaLegacy. “This acquisition will allow us to better serve clients across the US and North America while increasing our study capacity and providing more flexibility for all of our clients. As such, it is a crucial step to becoming an industry-leading preclinical CRO.”

The synergy between PharmaLegacy and BTS Research creates a powerful combination that will further allow pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies to obtain rapid and reliable pharmacology data to advance cures for patients. The combined companies possess decades of experience providing preclinical research services, and the acquisition of BTS will allow PharmaLegacy to add GLP toxicology services to our complete offering of pharmacology services.

“We are truly excited to be joining the PharmaLegacy family,” said Sami Abunadi, President of BTS Research. “As we further integrate our capabilities and knowledge, we will be able to deliver best-in-class research services to support drug, device, and diagnostic pipelines. This joining of forces will create a highly competitive global CRO.”

About PharmaLegacy Laboratories:

PharmaLegacy is a CRO founded in 2008 which provides efficient and cost-effective preclinical in vitro and in vivo pharmacology studies to life science organizations. PharmaLegacy boasts a thousand of validated in vitro and in vivo services across over 40 different diseases, and has contributed to over 400 IND applications.

For more information on PharmaLegacy, visit https://www.pharmalegacy.com/

About BTS Research:

BTS Research is a San Diego-based Contract Research Organization that delivers GLP and Non-GLP biological services to clients in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotech, academic research, medical device, and related industries, and has roots dating back to 2001 (formerly Bio-Quant, Inc. and BioTox Sciences). The Company was founded in 2007 and acquired Bio-Quant in 2011.

For more information on BTS Research, visit https://btsresearch.com/

