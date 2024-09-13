Moffitt Cancer Center Announces Strategic Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Accelerate Oncology Cell Therapies

The collaboration will leverage Moffitt’s clinical expertise to help accelerate the development of AstraZeneca’s cell therapy pipeline and enhance cancer treatment accessibility

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moffitt Cancer Center announces today a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca that aims to accelerate the development of cell therapies, specifically chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) and T cell receptor (TCR T) therapies.





Under this collaboration, AstraZeneca will have priority access to Moffitt’s leading clinical environment and forge strong connections between physician-scientists to accelerate the investigation of novel cell therapies.

Advances in cell therapy, including CAR Ts and TCR Ts, are reshaping cancer care by offering potential new treatments for cancers with limited treatment options. The field has grown exponentially since the first CAR T therapies were approved in 2017. Moffitt was pivotal in the clinical trials that led to several FDA approvals for cell therapies and continues to grow its capabilities in this field, with an extensive network of cancer centers across the United States.

The collaboration aims to address cell therapy development challenges and expand cell therapies’ reach to more patients in the United States and beyond. A key focus will be on advancing clinical studies to investigate cell therapies in solid tumors and further optimizing clinical operations to streamline and expedite the delivery of autologous cell therapies to patients.

“We are excited to collaborate with AstraZeneca to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer treatment. By combining our clinical expertise with AstraZeneca’s innovative pipeline of investigational cell therapies, global footprint and leadership in oncology, we aim to bring potential new cell therapies to patients faster and more efficiently,” said Patrick Hwu, M.D., president and CEO of Moffitt.

“This collaboration will strengthen our connections with the Moffitt Cancer Center to accelerate the development of our autologous cell therapy pipeline as we strive to redefine cancer treatment for more people living with hematological and solid cancers,” said Carsten Linnemann, Head of Oncology Cell Therapy Clinical Development, AstraZeneca.

