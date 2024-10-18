SUBSCRIBE
Kaizen Brain Center Is Hosting a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Commemorating the Availability of the FDA-Approved SAINT® Neuromodulation System for Treatment-Resistant Major Depression in the Greater San Diego Area

October 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

Dr. Nolan Williams, Director of the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab and developer of SAINT therapy, along with Dr. Brandon Bentzley, co-founder of Magnus Medical, will join award-winning physicians at Kaizen Brain Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tour to begin at 11:00 am.


LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaizen Brain Center:

Who: Kaizen Brain Center, together with Dr. Nolan Williams and Dr. Brandon Bentzley, will commemorate the introduction of the SAINT neuromodulation system for the treatment of treatment-resistant major depression at a Neurology clinic in La Jolla, CA.

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour, Q&A with lead physicians specializing in treatment-resistant depression to demonstrate the SAINT therapy - a 5-day treatment without the use of medications.

Where: 4180 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 240, La Jolla, CA 92037

When: Saturday, October 19. Arrival at 11:00 am, ceremony to begin at 11:30 am.

Interviews Available With:
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, M.D., Medical Director, Kaizen Brain Center
Dr. Nolan Williams, M.D., Director, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab
Dr. Brandon Bentzley, Co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer, Magnus Medical
Patients who have received the SAINT treatment

Visuals:

  • Kaizen Brain Center physicians
  • Kaizen Brain Center facility tour, including a demonstration of the SAINT treatment
  • Ribbon Cutting: Dr. Mohammed Ahmed with Dr. Nolan Williams and Dr. Brandon Bentzley

About the SAINT technology:

The SAINT neuromodulation system represents a groundbreaking approach to treating major depressive disorder by harnessing advanced algorithms alongside structural and functional MRI. This innovative system identifies optimal therapy targets tailored to each individual’s unique brain structure and function.

Once these targets are pinpointed, SAINT therapy delivers precisely calibrated, non-invasive repetitive magnetic pulses to stimulate the identified areas. This targeted stimulation effectively modulates activity within brain networks associated with depression, aiming to restore emotional balance and enhance overall well-being.

