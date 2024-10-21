COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Poster for Phase 2a Data of CNP-104 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis Accepted for Presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2024

Detailed safety and efficacy results to be presented

Data show potential of CNP-104 to slow disease progression as demonstrated by statistically significant decrease in liver stiffness compared with placebo

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ﬁrst-in-class, disease-modifying therapies designed to induce antigen-speciﬁc tolerance for autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present detailed safety and efficacy results from the Phase 2a study of CNP-104 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) via a late-breaking poster at The Liver Meeting® 2024, being hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) from November 15-18 in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

Title: Tolerogenic treatment with CNP-104 results in regulation Th17 cells slowing progression of PBC on liver stiffness

Presenter: Paul M. Peloso, M.D., COUR Chief Medical Officer

Publication Number: 5039

Poster Session Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. PT

About CNP-104:

CNP-104 is a biodegradable nanoparticle encapsulating the E2 component of the mitochondrial pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC), a key autoantigen in PBC. CNP-104 aims to address the root cause of PBC by inducing tolerance to pathogenic PDC-E2 T-cells that drive inflammation in bile ducts, resulting in clinically improved outcomes in liver health. In January 2022, CNP-104 received Fast Track Designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it potentially eligible for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met.

About COUR Pharmaceuticals:

COUR Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to treat patients with autoimmune diseases. COUR’s first-in-class therapies are based on our proprietary antigen-specific immune tolerance platform and are designed to reprogram the immune system to address the underlying root cause of immune-mediated diseases. Data from multiple clinical and preclinical programs have demonstrated the ability of COUR’s product candidates to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance and have the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

COUR is currently enrolling patients in a phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical study in Myasthenia Gravis and developing a product candidate in Type 1 Diabetes in addition to having completed first-in-human studies in Celiac Disease (partnered with Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

For more information, please visit www.courpharma.com

