Castle Biosciences to Support the 71st Annual Montagna Symposium on the Biology of the Skin

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will sponsor the 71st Annual Montagna Symposium on the Biology of the Skin, hosted by the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Department of Dermatology and being held Oct. 17-21, 2024, in Stevenson, Washington.





“Castle is proud to support the Montagna Symposium and their multi-faceted mission,” said Matthew Goldberg, M.D., senior vice president, medical, at Castle Biosciences. “We hope that bringing together clinicians and scientists of varied backgrounds to thoroughly investigate focused aspects of dermatology and skin biology will allow for the exchange of knowledge and recent discoveries to move dermatological research toward integration into clinical practice.”

Since its establishment in 1950, the Montagna Symposium has attracted more than 5,000 scientists, physicians and student attendees to its annual meetings, seeking to further frontiers and bridge gaps within the study of cutaneous biology and the skin. The unique event provides a proving ground for new concepts to share with the greater scientific and medical communities and aims to foster mentorship and collaboration by forging connections and inspiring the next generation of dermatologic experts.

“This year’s symposium will focus on skin of color dermatology and touch on genetics, social determinants of health, and disparities and cutaneous disorders that disproportionately affect people with pigmented skin,” said Tamia Harris-Tryon, M.D., Ph.D., symposium program chair. “We are pleased for the continued support of organizations like Castle Biosciences who make our event possible and share our commitment to challenging disease management paradigms for the betterment of patient care.”

More information about this year’s symposium can be found at montagnasymposium.org.

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

