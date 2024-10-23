SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News

Baxter to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

October 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Joel Grade, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through Monday, May 12, 2025.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact
Steve Brett, (224) 948-5353
media@baxter.com

Investor Contact
Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3020

Events Healthcare Illinois
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Regulatory
Novo Makes Case to FDA That Semaglutide Is Too Complex for Compounders to Produce
October 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Regulatory
Sangamo’s Fabry Gene Therapy Could Hit Market 3 Years Earlier With FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway
October 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Trodelvy’s Bladder Cancer Withdrawal, Sage Therapeutics Layoffs, Sanofi’s Radiopharma Investment, More
October 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept art to depict schizophrenia and split personality disorder
Neuroscience
Alto Depression Therapy Fails Mid-Stage Trial, 9 Months After IPO
October 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong