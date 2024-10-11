Assertio to Participate in the Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Summit on October 15, 2024

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, announced that Brendan O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion as part of the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit. The fireside chat with Mr. O’Grady, hosted by Maxim Group research analyst Naz Rahman, will occur Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.



Investors can register to listen to the event via https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

