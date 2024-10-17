SUBSCRIBE
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 Annual Meeting, October 18-21 in Chicago

October 17, 2024 
2 min read

Results from Study of Oral Gildeuretinol for Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration to be Presented as Late-Breaker During Retina Subspecialty Day

Positive Data from TEASE Program in Stargardt Disease to be Presented

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that results from its clinical studies of investigational oral gildeuretinol for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (SAGA) and Stargardt disease (TEASE) will be presented at the 128th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) being held in Chicago October 18-21, 2024.

Oral Presentations:

  • Gildeuretinol in Geographic Atrophy: Results from SAGA, a 2-year, Randomized, Double-masked, Placebo-controlled Study (Alexander Melamud, M.D.). Retina Subspecialty Day 2024, October 18, 4:25 p.m. – 4:32 p.m. CDT; Day 1, Session RET11, Section IX: Late Breaking Developments, Part 1, Arie Crown, McCormick Place
  • Deuterated Vitamin A Preserves Vision in Stargardt Disease (TEASE Study), (Christine Nichols Kay, M.D.). October 20, 4:01 p.m. – 4:13 p.m. CDT; Session SYM51, New Retinal Therapies: Recent Outcomes From Clinical Trials, S406A, McCormick Place

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Oral investigational therapy gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a new chemical entity designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without modulating the visual cycle. In preclinical studies, gildeuretinol decreased vitamin A dimerization to the normal rate seen in unaffected individuals and prevented retinal degeneration and loss of visual function in animals with Stargardt disease. Gildeuretinol is being studied as a potential treatment for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gildeuretinol has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Founded in 2010, Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Media@alkeuspharma.com
Website: www.alkeuspharma.com

