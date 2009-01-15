New England Biolabs, Inc. Acquires Exclusive Rights To Covalys’ Proprietary Protein Labeling Technologies

Ipswich, MA and Witterswil, Switzerland -- November 28, 2008 -- New England Biolabs (NEB) and Covalys Biosciences announce that they have reached an agreement by which NEB secures worldwide exclusive rights to patents and technology developed by Covalys Biosciences. This agreement enables NEB to develop, manufacture and commercialize products based on a suite of self-labeling protein tags originally developed by the laboratory of Professor Kai Johnsson of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and successfully commercialized by Covalys Biosciences.