New Data on Verona Pharma’s RPL554 in COPD to be Presented at ERS Annual Congress

3September 2012 - London, UK – Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the drug discovery and development company with first-in-class drugs to treat respiratory diseases, announces that new data on the Company’s lead compound RPL554 will be presented at this year’s European Respiratory Society (ERS) Annual Congress in Vienna.

The presentation, ‘New Targets for Bronchodilators’, to be given by Professor Mario Cazzola, Chief, Unit of Respiratory Clinical Pharmacology at University of Tor Vergata, Rome and Primary Investigator of Verona Pharma’s Phase II trial, will discuss the bronchodilatory actions of RPL554 in patients with mild to moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The presentation will take place as part of Session 345 at 8.30 CET, Tuesday 4 September 2012.

Professor Cazzola will also discuss the RPL554 data in COPD patients in his Keynote Symposium entitled ‘The Promise of New Drugs for Treating Asthma and COPD’, which will be held at 10.45 CET, Tuesday 4 September 2012, as part of Session 359.

RPL554 is a dual phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor with both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory properties. RPL554 is being developed for the treatment of patients with chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma. The Company is currently conducting clinical trials of the drug to further characterize its bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is developing first-in-class drugs to treat respiratory disease, such as COPD, asthma and chronic severe cough. The Company has three drug programmes, two of which are in Phase II. The lead programme, RPL554, is an innovative dual phosphodiesterease (PDE) 3 and 4 inhibitor with both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects. VRP700 is an innovative product for suppressing chronic severe chough in patients with underlying lung disease. With its third programme, Verona Pharma is investigating novel anti-inflammatory molecules, called NAIPs, for a wide range of respiratory and inflammatory diseases. Verona Pharma is based in London, U.K. For more information, visit: www.veronapharma.com

About RPL554

Verona’s lead drug, RPL554, is a dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 inhibitor being developed as a novel treatment for chronic obstructive airways disease as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and asthma with bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects. Both effects are essential to aid breathing, especially in sufferers of COPD. There is currently no drug combining both effects in a single molecule. In addition, current treatments have unwanted side effects and/or limited effectiveness. The product is currently in clinical trials for both diseases.

