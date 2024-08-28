Neurocrine Biosciences to Participate at Investor Conferences in September

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 4 in New York

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 5 in Boston

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gorman , Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer Kyle Gano , and Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday , September 4, 2024.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences’ website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated withdisease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit, and follow the company onand. (*

