Neurenati Therapeutics Strengthens Its Board of Directors With the Appointment of Dr. Marielle Cohard-Radice

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Neurenati Therapeutics, a pediatric rare diseases-focused company, is delighted to announce the appointment of a highly-experienced executive in the pharma industry as an independent board member.

Dr Marielle Cohard-Radice is a gastroenterologist who held various executive positions in several therapeutic areas over three decades. She is currently Executive Vice-president, Global Head of Development Operations at Daiichi Sankyo.

“Marielle’s role will be key in refining our clinical development strategy and maximize our development success rate. Welcome on the board of directors,” added Maxime Ranger, CEO of Neurenati.

“Newborns with Hirschsprung’s disease deserve a treatment option to avoid surgery. Preclinical efficacy data showed that NEU-001 hold promise in regenerating the enteric nervous system of these children. Looking forward to supporting Neurenati in its efforts,” said Dr. Cohard-Radice

Both independent board members, Dr Alexandre Lebeaut and Dr Marielle Cohard-Radice will assist Neurenati to create its scientific and clinical advisory board in upcoming months.

NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBER

Neurenati also announces the appointment of Dr Marie-Eve Bordeleau as Senior Director, Preclinical development. Prior to joining Neurenati’s team, Dr Bordeleau was Deputy Director of the Molecular genetics of stem cells research unit, IRIC, Université de Montréal, under the direction of Dr. Guy Sauvageau. She will be responsible for the entire preclinical program in addition to overseeing the manufacturing of NEU-001.

ABOUT NEURENATI

Neurenati Therapeutics is a Québec-based biotech company dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases. The first technology targets Hirschsprung disease (HSCR), a life-threatening gastrointestinal (GI) birth defect characterized by the lack of nerves in parts of the lower GI tract. Neurenati proposes an innovative therapy involving growth factor to treat newborns with HSCR, thereby averting the need for surgery and associated complications.

