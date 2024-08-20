Neomorph Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Lebowitz, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neomorph, Inc., today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Lebowitz to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lebowitz has deep experience in oncology drug discovery and clinical development and has facilitated the approval of 15 novel drugs over his career.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to our Board of Directors. Peter’s broad experience in oncology complements Neomorph’s efforts in this core therapeutic area,” said Philip Chamberlain, D.Phil., co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. “His expertise will benefit Neomorph tremendously as our pipeline of novel glues advances into the clinic.”

“Peter is a welcome addition to the Neomorph board with significant experience in both clinical development and patient care, and we look forward to working together,” said Cam Wheeler, Partner at Deerfield Management and Chair of Neomorph’s Board of Directors.

“The Neomorph team has already taken major steps toward creating a potential best-in-industry molecular glue platform,” said Dr. Lebowitz. “Using this platform, the team is now rapidly advancing a variety of innovative and differentiated programs to the clinic.”

Dr. Lebowitz currently serves as the CEO of Third Arc Bio. Prior to Third Arc, he was the Global Head of Oncology R&D for Johnson & Johnson, where he built a world-class, end-to-end J&J oncology team that delivered 13 new oncology drugs by leveraging both internal R&D excellence and external partnerships. Dr. Lebowitz also held senior leadership positions in discovery and early/late-stage clinical development at GlaxoSmithKlein. Throughout his tenure in the pharmaceutical industry, he achieved 15 major product approvals and successfully filed over 40 Investigational New Drug applications. Dr. Lebowitz also served as Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University Medical Center, where he established a translational and clinical research program as a practicing oncologist.

Dr. Lebowitz graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He completed his postgraduate clinical training in Internal Medicine at Duke University Medical Center and his Hematology/Oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health.

About Neomorph

Neomorph is a biotechnology company solving critical problems in human health through the discovery and development of innovative new medicines against ‘undruggable’ targets. Neomorph was founded in 2020 and is funded by Deerfield Management Company.

Neomorph’s team is comprised of experts in protein degradation and molecular glues with a track record of groundbreaking discoveries in the field. The team at Neomorph is committed to leadership in advancing the science and technology of molecular glue drug discovery while prosecuting a pipeline of projects through clinical development.

Neomorph is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: inquiries@neomorph.com

Media Contact: media@neomorph.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neomorph-announces-appointment-of-dr-peter-lebowitz-md-phd-to-its-board-of-directors-302225853.html

SOURCE Neomorph