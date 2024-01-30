NeoGenomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 20, 2024

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Company management will host a webcast and conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call.

To access the live call via telephone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 822624.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

