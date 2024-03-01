SUBSCRIBE
NeoGenomics to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

March 1, 2024 | 
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Members of NeoGenomics’ management team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5th at 9:10 a.m. ET. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News, Events, and Webcasts” tab via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

