NeoGenomics to Introduce Comprehensive Lung Solution & Feature Hematopathology Services at ASCO, Offering Actionable Insights to Support Treatment Management

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, will showcase its versatile lung solution and its COMPASS® Hematopathology Services portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in Chicago, May 31–June 4 (booth #31093).

“With cancer cases on the rise, we’ve seen tremendous growth in FDA-approved targeted therapies and immunotherapies, making proper test selection critical for precision medicine-based patient management,” said Chris Smith, CEO of NeoGenomics. “Our wide breadth of testing solutions represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower clinicians with the tools needed to deliver the best possible care to patients, whether it’s early or advanced stage, and whether there is tissue or not.”

Recognizing the benefits of concurrent testing, as supported by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines, NeoGenomics’ comprehensive lung offering allows for complementary tissue and liquid biopsy testing. The test portfolio provides a comprehensive approach to diagnosis, therapy selection, prognosis, and clinical trial options tailored to each patient’s unique needs, addressing the disease’s complexities:

Early Stage NSCLC is the industry’s first therapy selection panel for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), delivering actionable insights within seven days.

is the industry’s first therapy selection panel for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), delivering actionable insights within seven days. DNA & RNA Lung is a 50-gene NGS panel enriched with MSI and TMB analysis to facilitate precise therapy selection and clinical trial matching.

is a 50-gene NGS panel enriched with MSI and TMB analysis to facilitate precise therapy selection and clinical trial matching. InvisionFirst ® Lung is a liquid biopsy assay that detects 37 genes crucial to NSCLC treatment. It surpasses tissue-based assays in actionable alterations and is available for patients without viable tissue samples.

is a liquid biopsy assay that detects 37 genes crucial to NSCLC treatment. It surpasses tissue-based assays in actionable alterations and is available for patients without viable tissue samples. Comprehensive™ Solid Tumor test analyzes 517 genes via DNA and RNA next-generation sequencing, providing clinicians with a complementary understanding of the patient’s cancer profile to guide optimal treatment options.

NeoGenomics will also feature COMPASS, a suite of single-order sample-to-diagnosis services for hematological malignancies. With over 100 subtypes of leukemias, lymphomas, and myelomas, reaching a definitive diagnosis requires the time and expertise to manage ever-evolving clinical guidelines and testing criteria. COMPASS provides an all-in-one assessment with actionable diagnostic and prognostic information unique to the patient.

In addition to highlighting these solutions, NeoGenomics will present a poster, titled “Comparative analysis of actionable gene reporting in targeted panels versus comprehensive NGS testing for solid tumor samples,” during the Quality Care/Health Services Research poster session on June 3, 2024 (Abstract #11185; Poster Board #380).

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla., NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528418788/en/