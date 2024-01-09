Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $229.6 million .

, at a margin of 24.0%. Updating full-year outlook. LANSING, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the second quarter ended November 30, 2023. “This is an exciting time on the journey of integrating the former 3M Food Safety business, as we have made notable recent progress and are approaching several additional milestones,” said John Adent, Neogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We initiated the exit of our transition services agreements, successfully completed the initial phases of the integration of two additional product lines and remain on track to exit all transition agreements outside of Petrifilm manufacturing, where supply has remained stable. Beyond the integration progress, our results for the quarter were in line with the expectations we communicated. In our Food Safety segment, order flows have remained stable, with underlying demand reflective of a core growth rate in the low to mid-single-digit range, absent the elevated backlog of open orders. Importantly, we saw solid core growth in Petrifilm, including an acceleration of growth in Asia from the first quarter. In our Animal Safety segment, destocking by distributors continued, but at a moderating rate compared to the first quarter.” Adent continued, “Despite the macro environment remaining challenging, we, encouragingly, are seeing our end markets beginning to show signs of improvement. In Food Safety, inflation appears to be easing and a continuation of this trend is generally expected to result in food production volumes inflecting. In Animal Safety, the destocking has begun to ease as distributor inventories are right-sized. With the greater visibility afforded to us by the first half of the year, however, we believe our end markets are improving at a pace slower than what was originally contemplated in our guidance and we are accordingly updating our outlook. With signs that the most significant external headwinds are stabilizing, we are focused on the value-creation opportunity we believe is ahead of us as we make continued progress on the integration and positioning the business for long-term growth.” Financial and Business Highlights Revenues for the second quarter were $229.6 million, a decrease of 0.2% compared to $230.0 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, declined 0.9%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 0.2% to revenue growth, while foreign currency added 0.5%. Net loss for the second quarter was $3.5 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.8 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The lower net loss was driven primarily by higher transaction fees and integration costs in the prior year, and benefits from product mix, with higher sales of higher margin products. Adjusted Net Income was $24.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Lower Adjusted EBITDA drove the decrease in Adjusted Net Income. On a per-share basis, Adjusted Net Income was lower by $0.04 in the second quarter compared to the prior-year period. Gross margin was 50.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 48.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the increase primarily due to favorable impact from product mix. Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $55.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24.0%, compared to $64.1 million and a margin of 27.8% in the prior-year period, when operating expenses had not yet been fully added to accommodate the increased size of the Company following the completion of the 3M Food Safety merger. Food Safety Segment Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $164.4 million in the second quarter, an increase of 1.9% compared to $161.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 0.7% core growth, 0.3% from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a foreign currency benefit of 0.9%. This core revenue growth was led by the Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, which benefited from new business wins in and increased distributor orders for the Company’s pathogen detection products. Within the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, solid growth in Petrifilm and food quality and nutritional analysis sales was offset by a decline in culture media sales, due primarily to a large, one-time order in the prior-year period. In the Company’s Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, growth in allergen test kits was offset by a decline in natural toxin test kits, largely the result of shipment delays. Animal Safety Segment Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $65.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 5.0% compared to $68.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a 4.7% core revenue decline, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.1%. Within the segment, core growth was led by the Life Sciences product category, a result of increased demand for substrates, and the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, driven by higher sales of detectable needles and syringes. This growth was offset by a decline in the domestic Genomics business, driven primarily by the attrition of a customer as the Company continues to shift its primary strategic focus towards genetic testing for larger production animals. The Animal Care & Other product category also experienced a core revenue decline due largely to lower sales of small-animal supplements and wound-care products. On a global basis, the Company’s Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range, with increased sales in international beef markets offset by the customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the aforementioned strategic shift in focus. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of November 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and investments of $230.3 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million. Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook Taking into account year-to-date results and increased visibility into the second half of the year, the Company believes improvements in its primary end markets are likely to happen at a slower pace than originally anticipated. As a result of this view, as well as incremental headwinds related to the strategic shift in focus of the Genomics business, the Company is updating its full-year outlook and now expects revenue to be in the range of $935 million to $955 million, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $230 million to $240 million. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $130 million, including approximately $100 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division. Conference Call and Webcast Neogen Corporation will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. About Neogen Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers. Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company’s most recently filed Form 10-K. NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Food Safety $ 164,403 $ 161,343 $ 330,681 $ 225,986 Animal Safety 65,226 68,690 127,935 136,396 Total revenue 229,629 230,033 458,616 362,382 Cost of revenues 112,855 117,494 225,081 187,573 Gross profit 116,774 112,539 233,535 174,809 Operating expenses Sales & marketing 44,832 36,348 90,615 59,731 Administrative 51,721 77,001 96,842 104,945 Research & development 5,756 6,846 12,478 11,727 Total operating expenses 102,309 120,195 199,935 176,403 Operating income (loss) 14,465 (7,656) 33,600 (1,594) Other expense (18,212) (26,435) (35,684) (25,838) Loss before tax (3,747) (34,091) (2,084) (27,432) Income tax (260) 7,750 (100) 9,200 Net loss $ (3,487) $ (41,841) $ (1,984) $ (36,632) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.02) $ (0.19) $ (0.01) $ (0.23) Shares to calculate per share amount 216,410,493 216,134,350 216,359,511 161,689,929 NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) November

30, 2023 May 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,765 $ 163,240 Marketable securities 24,501 82,329 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,403 and $2,827 150,498 153,253 Inventories, net 160,529 133,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,080 53,297 Total Current Assets 624,373 585,931 Net Property and Equipment 244,300 198,749 Other Assets Right of use assets 15,015 11,933 Goodwill 2,137,983 2,137,496 Intangible assets, net 1,564,744 1,605,103 Other non-current assets 16,000 15,220 Total Assets $ 4,602,415 $ 4,554,432 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of finance lease $ 2,569 $ - Accounts payable 112,184 76,669 Accrued compensation 15,642 25,153 Income tax payable 10,217 6,951 Accrued interest 10,985 11,149 Deferred revenue 4,679 4,616 Other accruals 20,336 20,934 Total Current Liabilities 176,612 145,472 Deferred Income Tax Liability 355,005 353,427 Non-current debt 886,915 885,439 Other non-current liabilities 36,316 35,877 Total Liabilities 1,454,848 1,420,215 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.16 par value, 315,000,000 shares authorized, 216,520,296 and 216,245,501 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023, and May 31, 2023, respectively 34,644 34,599 Additional paid-in capital 2,574,994 2,567,828 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,128) (33,251) Retained earnings 563,057 565,041 Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,147,567 3,134,217 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,602,415 $ 4,554,432 NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended November

30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,984) $ (36,632) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,203 32,467 Deferred income taxes 1,178 (1,983) Share-based compensation 6,150 4,499 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 754 (456) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,720 999 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 3,633 (44,452) Inventories, net (25,929) 6,478 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29,896) (37,833) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34,950 24,103 Interest expense accrual (164) 13,974 Change in other assets and liabilities (9,892) 5,967 Net Cash From (For) Operating Activities 38,723 (32,869) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets (55,046) (25,102) Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities 57,828 172,763 Purchases of marketable securities — (12,523) Business acquisitions, net of working capital adjustments and cash acquired — 38,896 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other 70 606 Net Cash From Investing Activities 2,852 174,640 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares 1,141 920 Repayment of debt — (60,000) Debt issuance costs paid and other (389) (19,276) Net Cash From (For) Financing Activities 752 (78,356) Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash 198 (7,888) Net Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents 42,525 55,527 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 163,240 44,473 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 205,765 $ 100,000 Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,487) $ (41,841) $ (1,984) $ (36,632) Provision for income taxes (260) 7,750 (100) 9,200 Depreciation and amortization 29,469 26,738 58,203 32,467 Interest expense, net 16,169 19,992 32,835 19,024 EBITDA $ 41,891 $ 12,639 $ 88,954 $ 24,059 Share-based compensation 3,512 2,632 6,150 4,499 FX transaction loss on loan and other revaluation (1) 1,002 5,789 712 5,789 Certain transaction fees and integration costs 4,688 39,132 6,639 52,864 Restructuring (2) 1,856 — 2,415 — Contingent consideration adjustments 150 — 450 — ERP expense (3) 2,075 — 2,203 — Discontinued product line expense — — 20 — Recovery on sale of minority interest (74) — (74) — Inventory step-up charge — 3,859 — 3,859 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,100 $ 64,051 $ 107,469 $ 91,070 Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales) 24.0 % 27.8 % 23.4 % 25.1 % (1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Primarily relates to costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation. NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands, except for per share) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,487) $ (41,841) $ (1,984) $ (36,632) Amort of acquisition-related intangibles 23,094 22,116 46,419 23,957 Share-based compensation 3,512 2,632 6,150 4,499 FX transaction loss on loan and other revaluation (1) 1,002 5,789 712 5,789 Certain transaction fees and integration costs 4,688 39,132 6,639 52,864 Restructuring (2) 1,856 — 2,415 — Contingent consideration adjustments 150 — 450 — ERP expense (3) 2,075 — 2,203 — Discontinued product line expense — — 20 — Recovery on sale of minority interest (74) — (74) — Inventory step-up charge — 3,859 — 3,859 Other adjustments (4) — 4,350 — 4,350 Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (5) (7,953) (4,676) (14,400) (9,769) Adjusted Net Income $ 24,863 $ 31,361 $ 48,550 $ 48,917 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 (1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Primarily relates to costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation. (4) Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expenses in prior periods. (5) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item. Contact

