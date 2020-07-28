Nemechek Technologies Requests COVID-19 Emergency Use Listing from the WHO

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemechek Technologies has applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its Vitality Smartcable device. In January, the WHO Director-General declared that the coronavirus outbreak constituted an international public health emergency. The EUL procedure was developed to help member states choose diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics based on available quality, safety, and performance data. The Vitality Smartcable is a transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulator (taVNS) operated by a smartphone and is capable of significantly lowering inflammation through electronical impulses delivered through a clip that fits comfortably on the ear. Dr. Nemechek says, “Stimulation of vagus nerve fibers activates the ‘inflammatory reflex’. Much like the baroreflex that controls blood pressure, the inflammatory reflex signals the body to naturally regulate the inflammatory, immune system response. This potent form of inflammation control is proven to be effective in adults and is safe, inexpensive, easy to administer and does not interfere with existing therapies.” Presently used in a COVID-19 clinical trial in Argentina, that study will assess if vagus nerve stimulation can lessen the incidence of respiratory failure and death by mitigating the uncontrolled immune response known as a “cytokine storm”. A similar inflammatory surge occurs in septic shock and vagus nerve stimulation has been proven effective to control this phenomenon in a variety of animal studies. Dr. Nemechek notes, “We are eager to engage in additional studies utilizing the Vitality Smartcable, especially in collaboration with health systems financially strained by the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.” About Nemechek Technologies, LLC

Nemechek Technologies, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of bio-electronic medicine products. The Vitality Smartcable, is the first taVNS neuromodulator to run on a smartphone. Nemechek Technologies has offered to supply Vitality Smartcable devices for investigator-initiated clinical trials of taVNS therapy for COVID-19. With 20 years’ experience as an HIV physician and researcher, Dr. Nemechek was awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,335,396 for his method of using vagus nerve stimulation to lower inflammation and reversing autonomic nervous system damage. The Nemechek Protocol®, which focuses on the reduction of chronic inflammation, includes the use of transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation. Dr. Nemechek has treated more than 1,000 patients with vagus nerve stimulation therapy over the past ten years at his clinic near Phoenix, Ariz. http://www.nemechektechnologies.com/ Media Contact:

