Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

November 9, 2023 
Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a panel and present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit taking place from November 14-16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a panel and present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit taking place from November 14-16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Details for the panel and presentation are as follows:

Title: Overcoming the Limitations of Dry AMD not having a Recognised Disease Model
Session: Navigating how to Optimize Current Dry AMD In Vivo & In Vitro Models to Improve Efficacy
Session Date: November 15, 2023
Session Time: 11:00 a.m. E.T.
Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

During the panel discussion, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the reasons why developing a relevant animal model for dry AMD remains a pertinent challenge. He will also explore ways to incorporate more NHPs in preclinical testing to better inform the safety profile of dry AMD therapeutics.

Title: Expanding Optogenetics Vision Restoration to GA via Laser Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin
Session: Investigating the Latest Advancements for Improving the Delivery of Dry AMD Therapeutics
Session Date: November 16, 2023
Session time: 4:00 p.m. E.T.
Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

In his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will discuss the prospect of optogenetics to improve visual acuity in macular degeneration patients from proof-of-concept data obtained in humans, while assessing the latest preclinical data on the use of the laser delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO). He will also discuss the platform’s potential to treat different retinal degenerative conditions.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company’s lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy, secondary to AMD.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
PR@nanostherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-4th-annual-dry-amd-therapeutic-development-summit-301982515.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

Events Massachusetts
