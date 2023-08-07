NANOIMAGING SERVICES SETS NEW STANDARDS AS THE FIRST cGMP COMPLIANT CRYO-TEM LAB IN NORTH AMERICA

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoImaging Services (“NIS”), launches new cryo-transmission electron microscopy (“cryo-TEM”) services to support biologics characterization with full GMP compliance. These cryo-TEM services enable biotechnology companies to gain unique insights into the quality and consistency of their manufacturing operations and finished products. Scientists are able to visualize and understand their new products with unprecedented detail. The NIS San Diego site is the first Good Manufacturing Practice (“cGMP”) compliant cryo-TEM lab in North America. This significant achievement reinforces NIS as the forefront industry leader in delivering unparalleled quality and reliability. With cGMP-compliant nanoparticle characterization and cryo-TEM imaging services, NIS now offers a comprehensive and robust approach to drug formulation characterization, empowering clients to make critical decisions with confidence throughout their drug development journey. NIS’s team of experienced scientists ensures the utmost reproducibility, reliability, and traceability of data, meeting the stringent requirements for regulatory submissions. By leveraging our state-of-the-art cryo-TEM lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology, our clients benefit from the highest level of confidence in their results. Kristin Rider, Chief Commercial Officer at NIS, commented, “With our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards, NIS is confident that this milestone will further cement our position as the preferred choice for cryo-TEM services in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.” NIS takes immense pride in supporting our clients’ success in today’s highly regulated environment. By providing cGMP-compliant services, NIS is dedicated to ensuring data integrity and quality throughout the entire drug discovery process. For more information on NanoImaging Services and our cGMP-compliant offerings, please visit https://www.nanoimagingservices.com/applications/gmp-compliant-cryo-tem-services or email us at info@nanoimagingservices.com . About NanoImaging Services, Inc. NanoImaging Services, Inc. was launched in 2007 to provide imaging services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nanotechnology communities. We have since built a client-focused organization with a reputation for expertise, reliability, and collaboration. NIS is committed to expanding our service capacity through microscope acquisition, workflow automation, recruitment and training of top talent, and development of new service offerings. Our state-of-the-art facilities in Woburn, MA, and San Diego, CA, include a range of electron microscopes, sample preparation equipment, and computational infrastructure to support structural biology and nanoparticle characterization workflows. NIS is the largest and most comprehensive provider of TEM and cryo-EM services to the industrial life science market. For more information, visit: www.nanoimagingservices.com or follow us on LinkedIn. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoimaging-services-sets-new-standards-as-the-first-cgmp-compliant-cryo-tem-lab-in-north-america-301893045.html SOURCE NanoImaging Services