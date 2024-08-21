SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Myriad Genetics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

August 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.

  • The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Scott Leffler, Chief Financial Officer, on Sept. 4, 2024 at 1:30pm ET.
  • The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, on Sept. 5, 2024 at 7:00am ET.

Links to the live and archived webcasts of both presentations can be viewed at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
IR@myriad.com

Media Contact
Glenn Farrell
(385) 318-3718
PR@myriad.com

Utah Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen