Morphic Medical Welcomes New Additions to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Morphic Medical, creator of the world’s first medical device designed to target the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, today announced the addition of James Reinstein, Teresa Matterelli, and John Barr to the company’s Board of Directors.

James Reinstein is current President and CEO of Conformal Medical. With over three decades of senior leadership, he brings expertise in strategic planning, commercial excellence, and M&A. Before joining Conformal, Mr. Reinstein served as President, CEO, and board member for several other medical device and diagnostic companies including Saranas Inc., Cutera Inc., Drawbridge Health Inc., and Aptus Endosystems. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reinstein was Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Cyberonics Inc. (now LivaNova) and worked 17 years at Boston Scientific ultimately being appointed to Vice President, Asia Region. Mr. Reinstein holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, from the University of Georgia and Executive Management training from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. “It is an honor to be part of Morphic Medical and support their mission to treat the underlying cause of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity,” Mr. Reinstein said.

Teresa Mattarelli, is the former Chief Commercial Officer of Perspectum Ltd., a precision health technology company. Previously, Ms. Mattarelli led the Obesity and Metabolic Health and Gynecological Health Business at Medtronic as Global Vice President & General Manager. Prior to Medtronic’s acquisition of Covidien, she held several senior roles and was promoted in 2012 to Vice President and General Manager, Canada for Neurovascular, Surgical, GI, Vascular, Respiratory, Renal Care, Medical Supplies Business. Ms. Mattarelli has extensive commercial and operational experience in a cross section of industries and markets including med-tech, consumer packaged goods, and transportation. “I look forward to working with Morphic Medical and making a difference in the lives of patients suffering from metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity,” said Ms. Mattarelli. “Type 2 Diabetes is a significant global health concern with huge financial burden to the healthcare system, not to mention the increased risk it poses to patients for other diabetes related conditions.”

John Barr is the former Chairman of the Board for Apollo Endosurgery, now part of Boston Scientific, and former Operating Partner for Altamont Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Prior, Mr. Barr served on the Board of Directors of Valeritas Holdings Inc., a medical technology company focused on the treatment of diabetes. Previous positions include serving as CEO of Surgical Specialties, Inc., a manufacturer of surgical instruments, and President, Global Surgical at Bausch & Lomb Holdings Incorporated, an eye health products company. Mr. Barr said, “I am looking forward to working with the Morphic Medical executive team and board as the company advances its disruptive approach to bridge the gap between pharmaceuticals and surgery by providing an alternative treatment option to help reduce HbA1c and weight.”

“We are excited to strengthen and further diversify the expertise of our Board with our newest members. Their proven leadership track records in growing life science companies and their extensive experience across multiple healthcare sectors including metabolic diseases,” said Joe Virgilio, President and CEO of Morphic Medical. “All three bring important perspectives and expertise to our company as we move towards commercialization of RESET, the first endoscopically delivered device therapy intended for patients unable to adequately control their metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and obesity, and help patients restore healthy blood sugar levels and reduce weight.”

Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered device therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

