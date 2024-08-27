SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 27, 2024 
MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Friday, September 6, 2024
New York, NY

Lake Street 8th Annual Big8 Best Ideas Growth Conference
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Minneapolis, MN

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Webcast (8:00 AM ET): Click here to access
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
New York, NY

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Morgan Stanley, Lake Street or Cantor representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com

