Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company CEO Deborah Dunsire Named MassBio Innovative Leadership Award Recipient

February 24, 2011 (CAMBRIDGE, MA)— Deborah Dunsire, M.D., President & CEO of Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company, has been chosen for this year’s MassBio Innovative Leadership Award, the association announced today.

The award, which recognizes Dunsire’s leadership and commitment to the Massachusetts biotechnology supercluster, will be given at a luncheon at MassBio’s Annual Meeting on March 21st at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge.

“Deborah has been a constant champion for the Massachusetts biotechnology ecosystem and has proven to be a true leader in times of great change,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “From her passion for solving some of the greatest unmet medical needs of our time, to her leadership role in pressing policy discussions, Deborah is a shining example for the industry in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

“Receiving the MassBio Innovative Leadership award is a terrific honor for all of us at Millennium,” said Dunsire. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do. It fuels our scientific programs, drives our business processes and is the driving force behind our aspiration to cure cancer.”

To be considered for the MassBio Innovative Leadership Award, an individual must represent a company that has a strong presence in and commitment to growing in Massachusetts, have demonstrated leadership on issues of patient advocacy, participate in community affairs, and have made a contribution to the public policy dialogue.

Other criteria include support of community-based organizations and educational efforts like the MassBioEd Foundation. Finally, candidates must exhibit exemplary leadership to employees and families by creating a positive work environment.

This is the third year MassBio will present the award. Past recipients include EMD Serono President & CEO Fereydoun Firouz, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals President & CEO Michael Bonney.

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing over 600 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and health care, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.