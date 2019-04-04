Milestone Pharmaceuticals Appoints Michael Tomsicek to Board of Directors

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing acute therapies for the treatment of episodic cardiovascular indications, today announced the appointment of Michael Tomsicek to its Board of Directors. Mr. Tomsicek is currently the Chief Financial Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene-based medicines. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors at Milestone, Mr. Tomsicek will also serve as Chairman of the Board’s Audit Committee.

“Michael brings a wealth of financial operations expertise to Milestone Pharmaceuticals,” said Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. “His corporate finance background paired with his experience commercializing pharmaceutical products will add significant value as we work to bring etripamil to market to help patients suffering from paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), a serious and recurring disorder of the heart. We are excited to welcome him to the Milestone team.”

Mr. Tomsicek brings over 20 years of corporate and financial leadership experience to Milestone. Prior to joining CRISPR, Mr. Tomsicek served as the Chief Financial Officer of Abiomed, a leading medical device company developing and commercializing products to aid in circulatory support. Mr. Tomsicek has also served as Chief Financial Officer at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where he held various roles in financial operations, investor relations, and corporate strategy. During his tenure at Cubist, Mr. Tomsicek participated in the transition of the company following its acquisition by Merck. Mr. Tomsicek also served in a series of financial leadership positions at General Electric Healthcare, where he oversaw the global ultrasound business. Mr. Tomsicek obtained an M.B.A. and a B.S. in Engineering, both from the University of Wisconsin.

“I am thrilled to join Milestone at this exciting juncture as the Company works to advance its lead product candidate, etripamil, for the treatment of PSVT,” said Mr. Tomsicek. “Having completed a successful private financing late last year, Milestone is well positioned to execute on its goal of addressing this unmet need and public health burden.”

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an investigational new drug intended to provide rapid-onset and short-acting treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) episodes and other episodic conditions.

