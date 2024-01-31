SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

Merus N.V. today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Citi’s 2024 Oncology Leadership Summit: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

Primary Logo

Events Europe Massachusetts
