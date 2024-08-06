SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mersana Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call on August 13, 2024

August 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide business updates and report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning.

To access the call, please dial 833-255-2826 (domestic) or 412-317-0689 (international). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location following the conference call for approximately 90 days.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
jason.fredette@mersana.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac