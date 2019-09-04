Mercodia launches new incretin assay

Total GIP NL-ELISA for specific determination of glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide in human samples

Uppsala 19-09-02. The immunoassay company Mercodia is launching a new assay for quantitative detection of glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) in human samples, to be used by researchers and labs in the fields of metabolic disease. This easy-to-use, high-quality ELISA complements the company’s portfolio, so that all incretin hormones (insulin-stimulating factors) can be measured with Mercodia assays.

An assay for measuring GIP must be highly sensitive, with a wide range, as GIP circulates at low concentrations (5-20 pmol/L in healthy Caucasians) but increases postprandially and can be tripled after bariatric surgery. As limited amounts of valuable sample materials are a common challenge for researchers, it is important that an assay requires low sample volumes. GIP in the circulation is quickly degraded by the enzyme DPP-4, so that the majority of circulating GIP immunoreactivity in both the fasting and postprandial states corresponds to the biologically inactive GIP(3-42).

“Our R&D department has worked really hard on these issues, to solve all the problems that researchers can encounter when trying to measure GIP properly. We chose to develop a total GIP ELISA, that measures both full-length bioactive GIP(1-42) and GIP(3-42), to provide a complete overview of secreted GIP,” explains Hanna Ritzén, Managing Director Research and Development at Mercodia.

The Mercodia Total GLP-1 NL-ELISA requires only 25 μL of sample volume, which allows repeated sampling at multiple time points and/or quantification of more biomarkers in the same precious sample material. This new assay is the third in the Mercodia Northern Lights product line.

“These products employ chemiluminescence as the method for detection. This sensitive detection makes it possible to push the measuring range to very low concentrations, which allows the Total GIP-1 NL-ELISA to detect levels from 2.7 to 1,000 pmol/L with high precision,” Hanna Ritzén concludes.

