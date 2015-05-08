SUBSCRIBE
Meet The Man Who Built A £50 Million Biotech Business

May 8, 2015 | 
What with last year’s will-they-won’t-they Pfizer/AstraZeneca saga, and GSK’s race to develop an Ebola cure, we hear a lot about Britain’s successful big pharma businesses. But you don’t need to be a multi-billion pound legacy company to make money from drugs.

Neil Murray, a veteran with 25 years’ experience in pharma, set up the Liverpool-based biotech company RedX in 2010 and it’s since ballooned to become an AIM-listed business with more than 140 staff. The company is predominantly focused on developing oncological drugs to treat cancer and drugs to combat infectious diseases, and it’s also about to launch a new immunology division.

