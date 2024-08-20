Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Product innovation driving growth across diversified health tech portfolio, including Automated Insulin Delivery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Pulsed Field Cardiac Ablation, Pain Stimulation, and Deep Brain Stimulation

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended July 26, 2024.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $7.9 billion, adjusted revenue of $8.0 billion, increased 2.8% as reported and 5.3% organic

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.23

Company increases FY25 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance

Multiple franchises delivering, with growth acceleration in Cardiac Ablation Solutions and Neuromodulation and continued strength in Spine, Structural Heart, and Diabetes

Financial Results

$7.915 billion

$8.004 billion

Other revenue of -$52 million in the current year and $50 million in the prior year; and

Foreign currency translation of - $90 million on the remaining segments.

Medtronic reported Q1 worldwide revenue ofand adjusted revenue of, an increase of 2.8% as reported and 5.3% on an organic basis. Organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

As reported, Q1 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.042 billion and $0.80, respectively, representing increases of 32% and 36%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q1 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.592 billion and $1.23, respectively, representing flat results and an increase of 3%, respectively. Included in Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS was a -6 cent impact from foreign currency translation. Non-GAAP diluted EPS grew 8% on a constant currency basis.

“We executed, exceeded our commitments, and delivered another good quarter. Our underlying markets are healthy, we’re driving operating rigor, and new product innovation is fueling diversified growth across key health tech markets,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. “As we deliver innovation and execute on our transformation, we expect this to translate into strong returns for our shareholders.”

Cardiovascular Portfolio

$3.007 billion

CRHF results included high-single digit growth in Cardiac Rhythm Management, driven by high-single digit growth in Defibrillation Solutions and low-double digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including low-20s growth in Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems; Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew mid-single digits on strong growth of the PulseSelect™ pulsed field ablation (PFA) system

SHA results driven by low-double digit Cardiac Surgery and high-single digit Structural Heart growth, excluding Congenital

CPV delivered high-single digit Coronary growth with strength in guide catheters and balloons; Peripheral Vascular Health grew low-single digits, with high-single digit growth in drug-coated balloons and low-single digit growth in endoVenous products

Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system limited U.S. commercial release initiated during the quarter; full market release now underway

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue ofincreased 5.5% as reported and 6.9% organic, with high-single digit increases in CRHF and SHA, and a mid-single digit increase in CPV, all on an organic basis.

Neuroscience Portfolio

$2.317 billion

CST performance driven by continued adoption of the AiBLE™ ecosystem of spine implants and enabling technology, with high-single digit growth in both Core Spine and Biologics

Specialty Therapies results driven by mid-single digit growth in Neurovascular with continued strength in hemorrhagic stroke products; Pelvic Health increased low-single digits on continued adoption of the InterStim X™ system; ENT grew low-single digits on strength in capital and localized drug delivery sinus implants

Neuromodulation drove above market performance, with mid-teens growth in Brain Modulation on the continued launch of the Percept™ RC deep brain stimulator (DBS) with BrainSense™ technology; Pain Therapies grew high-single digits, including low-double digit growth in Pain Stim on the U.S. launch of the Inceptiv™ spinal cord stimulator

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue ofincreased 4.4% as reported and 5.3% organic, with a low-double digits increase in Neuromodulation, a mid-single digit increase in CST, and a low-single digit increase in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

$1.996 billion

SE results included low-single digit growth in both Advanced Surgical Technologies and General Surgical Technologies, and low-single digit growth in Endoscopy, driven by strength in Endoflip™ and GI Genius™ sales

ACM performance included low-single digit growth in Blood Oxygen Management

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) divisions. Revenue ofdecreased 0.4% as reported and increased 1.0% organic, with a low-single digit increase in SE and flat result in ACM, both on an organic basis.

Diabetes

$647 million

U.S. revenue grew mid-teens on the continued adoption of the MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery (AID) system, including low-thirties CGM growth driven by very high CGM attachment, high-single digit pump growth, and a return to growth in consumables

International revenue grew low-double digits on increasing CGM attachment rates and the continued roll-out of Simplera Sync™

Received FDA approval of Simplera™ CGM and announced global partnership with Abbott to complement future Medtronic integrated CGM offerings

Revenue ofincreased 11.8% as reported and 12.6% organic.

Guidance

The company today raised its FY25 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company raised its FY25 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% to 5% versus the prior range of 4% to 5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency exchange, if recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY25 revenue growth on an adjusted basis would be in the range of 3.4% to 4.3%.

The company raised its FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to the new range of $5.42 to $5.50 versus the prior $5.40 to $5.50. This includes an estimated -5% impact from foreign currency exchange based on recent rates, unchanged from the prior guidance. The company’s guidance represents FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 4 to 6%.

“Overall revenue outperformance flowed through to the bottom line, with adjusted EPS ahead of expectations,” said Gary Corona, Medtronic interim chief financial officer. “We’re raising our guidance today as we expect to sustain growth from new product introductions, continue to make the investments to support those launches, and deliver on our commitment to restore earnings power.”

Video Webcast Information

August 20

8:00 a.m. EDT

7:00 a.m. CDT

Medtronic will host a video webcast today,, at) to provide information about its businesses for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events icon at, and this earnings release will be archived at. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company’s prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events icon at

Medtronic plans to report its FY25 second, third, and fourth quarter results on November 19, 2024, February 18, 2025, and Wednesday, May 21, 2025, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) FIRST QUARTER REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth Cardiovascular $ 3,007 $ 2,850 5.5 % $ (39) $ 3,046 $ 2,850 6.9 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,535 1,446 6.2 (19) 1,555 1,446 7.5 Structural Heart & Aortic 856 814 5.1 (12) 868 814 6.6 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 616 589 4.5 (8) 624 589 5.8 Neuroscience 2,317 2,219 4.4 (18) 2,336 2,219 5.3 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,147 1,103 4.0 (9) 1,156 1,103 4.8 Specialty Therapies 713 695 2.5 (7) 719 695 3.4 Neuromodulation 457 420 8.9 (3) 460 420 9.6 Medical Surgical 1,996 2,005 (0.4) (29) 2,024 2,005 1.0 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,544 1,546 (0.1) (22) 1,566 1,546 1.3 Acute Care & Monitoring 452 459 (1.5) (6) 458 459 (0.1) Diabetes 647 578 11.8 (4) 651 578 12.6 Total Reportable Segments 7,967 7,652 4.1 (90) 8,057 7,652 5.3 Other(2) (52) 50 (203.7) (2) — — — TOTAL $ 7,915 $ 7,702 2.8 % $ (93) $ 8,057 $ 7,652 5.3 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended July 26, 2024 excludes $142 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $38 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $90 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended July 28, 2023 excludes $50 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

The first quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Investor Events link at. To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations,. To view the first quarter earnings presentation,

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited) FIRST QUARTER REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Adjusted FY25 Adjusted FY24 Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,403 $ 1,350 3.9 % $ 1,403 $ 1,350 3.9 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 766 720 6.4 766 720 6.4 Structural Heart & Aortic 368 357 3.3 368 357 3.3 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 268 273 (1.6) 268 273 (1.6) Neuroscience 1,565 1,497 4.5 1,565 1,497 4.5 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 855 821 4.2 855 821 4.2 Specialty Therapies 398 392 1.5 398 392 1.5 Neuromodulation 312 284 9.8 312 284 9.8 Medical Surgical 881 867 1.6 881 867 1.6 Surgical & Endoscopy 630 619 1.6 630 619 1.6 Acute Care & Monitoring 251 248 1.4 251 248 1.4 Diabetes 215 188 14.3 215 188 14.3 Total Reportable Segments 4,064 3,903 4.1 4,064 3,903 4.1 Other(3) 18 22 (15.6) — — — TOTAL $ 4,082 $ 3,924 4.0 % $ 4,064 $ 3,903 4.1 %

(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) FIRST QUARTER REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,604 $ 1,500 6.9 % $ (39) $ 1,643 $ 1,500 9.5 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 769 726 5.9 (19) 789 726 8.6 Structural Heart & Aortic 487 457 6.5 (12) 499 457 9.2 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 347 317 9.7 (8) 355 317 12.2 Neuroscience 752 721 4.3 (18) 770 721 6.8 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 292 282 3.4 (9) 301 282 6.6 Specialty Therapies 314 303 3.8 (7) 321 303 5.9 Neuromodulation 146 136 7.2 (3) 149 136 9.4 Medical Surgical 1,115 1,137 (2.0) (29) 1,143 1,137 0.5 Surgical & Endoscopy 915 926 (1.3) (22) 937 926 1.1 Acute Care & Monitoring 200 211 (5.0) (6) 207 211 (2.0) Diabetes 432 390 10.7 (4) 436 390 11.7 Total Reportable Segments 3,903 3,749 4.1 (90) 3,993 3,749 6.5 Other(2) (70) 28 (347.5) (2) — — — TOTAL $ 3,832 $ 3,777 1.5 % $ (93) $ 3,993 $ 3,749 6.5 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended July 26, 2024 excludes $161 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $19 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $90 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended July 28, 2023 excludes $28 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended (in millions, except per share data) July 26, 2024 July 28, 2023 Net sales $ 7,915 $ 7,702 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,761 2,628 Research and development expense 676 668 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,655 2,613 Amortization of intangible assets 414 429 Restructuring charges, net 47 54 Certain litigation charges, net 81 40 Other operating expense, net 1 1 Operating profit 1,278 1,268 Other non-operating income, net (157) (76) Interest expense, net 167 148 Income before income taxes 1,268 1,196 Income tax provision 220 400 Net income 1,049 797 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) (6) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,042 $ 791 Basic earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.59 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,293.3 1,330.5 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,296.5 1,333.8

The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 26, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,915 $ 2,761 65.1 % $ 1,278 16.1 % $ 1,268 $ 1,042 $ 0.80 17.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 414 5.1 414 340 0.26 18.1 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (9) 0.1 62 0.8 62 51 0.04 19.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (10) 0.1 12 0.1 12 11 0.01 8.3 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 81 1.0 81 68 0.05 16.0 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — (17) (17) (0.01) — Medical device regulations(5) — (11) 0.1 14 0.2 14 11 0.01 21.4 Other(6) 90 — 0.6 90 1.1 90 70 0.05 22.2 Certain tax adjustments, net — — — — — — 17 0.01 — Non-GAAP $ 8,004 $ 2,730 65.9 % $ 1,953 24.4 % $ 1,925 $ 1,592 $ 1.23 17.0 % Currency impact 91 (31) 0.8 100 1.0 0.06 Currency Adjusted $ 8,095 $ 2,699 66.7 % $ 2,053 25.4 % $ 1.29 Three months ended July 28, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,702 $ 2,628 65.9 % $ 1,268 16.5 % $ 1,196 $ 791 $ 0.59 33.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 429 5.6 429 364 0.27 15.2 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (16) 0.2 91 1.2 91 76 0.06 16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (6) 0.1 50 0.6 50 46 0.03 6.0 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 40 0.5 40 31 0.02 22.5 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 64 64 0.05 — Medical device regulations(5) — (21) 0.3 31 0.4 31 25 0.02 22.6 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) — — — — — — 198 0.15 — Non-GAAP $ 7,702 $ 2,586 66.4 % $ 1,909 24.8 % $ 1,902 $ 1,596 $ 1.20 15.8 %

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated and other costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business related charges. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (7) The charge relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 2023 Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision in Medtronic Ventor Technologies Ltd v. Kfar Saba Assessing Office and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 26, 2024 (in millions) Net Sales SG&A Expense SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales R&D Expense R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales Other Operating (Income) Expense, net Other Operating (Inc.)/Exp., net as a % of Net Sales Other Non-Operating Income, net GAAP $ 7,915 $ 2,655 33.5 % $ 676 8.5 % $ 1 — % $ (157) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (5) (0.2) — — — — — Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (7) (0.3) — — 6 0.1 — Medical device regulations(4) — — — (3) — — — — Other(5) 90 — — — — — — — (Gain)/loss on minority investments(6) — — — — — — — 17 Non-GAAP $ 8,004 $ 2,642 33.0 % $ 673 8.4 % $ 7 0.1 % $ (140)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated and other costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business related charges. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (6) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended (in millions) July 26, 2024 July 28, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 986 $ 875 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (520) (354) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 466 $ 521

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions) July 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,311 $ 1,284 Investments 6,532 6,721 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $170 and $173, respectively 6,011 6,128 Inventories 5,414 5,217 Other current assets 2,679 2,584 Total current assets 21,947 21,935 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,282 6,131 Goodwill 41,084 40,986 Other intangible assets, net 12,819 13,225 Tax assets 3,554 3,657 Other assets 4,062 4,047 Total assets $ 89,749 $ 89,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt obligations $ 1,553 $ 1,092 Accounts payable 2,291 2,410 Accrued compensation 1,776 2,375 Accrued income taxes 1,063 1,330 Other accrued expenses 3,604 3,582 Total current liabilities 10,287 10,789 Long-term debt 26,312 23,932 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 1,107 1,101 Accrued income taxes 1,917 1,859 Deferred tax liabilities 496 515 Other liabilities 1,470 1,365 Total liabilities 41,589 39,561 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,282,494,588 and 1,311,337,531 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 20,810 23,129 Retained earnings 30,547 30,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,410) (3,318) Total shareholders’ equity 47,947 50,214 Noncontrolling interests 213 206 Total equity 48,160 50,420 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,749 $ 89,981

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in millions) July 26, 2024 July 28, 2023 Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,049 $ 797 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 662 672 Provision for credit losses 18 21 Deferred income taxes 88 — Stock-based compensation 83 73 Other, net (9) 135 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net 110 164 Inventories (217) (410) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (604) (673) Other operating assets and liabilities (194) 96 Net cash provided by operating activities 986 875 Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (520) (354) Purchases of investments (1,879) (1,916) Sales and maturities of investments 2,157 1,748 Other investing activities, net (17) (17) Net cash used in investing activities (259) (539) Financing Activities: Change in current debt obligations, net (624) 500 Issuance of long-term debt 3,209 — Dividends to shareholders (898) (918) Issuance of ordinary shares 89 77 Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,492) (152) Other financing activities (15) (8) Net cash used in financing activities (731) (501) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 31 (39) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 27 (204) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,284 1,543 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,311 $ 1,339 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 394 $ 117 Interest 119 84

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Ireland

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway,, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visitand follow on

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company’s underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

