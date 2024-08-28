GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company beginning at approximately 11:55 a.m. EDT (12:55 p.m. CDT).

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on September 4, 2024, by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Galway

Ireland

Contacts: Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visitand follow on

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-chairman-and-ceo-geoff-martha-to-speak-at-the-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-302232253.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc