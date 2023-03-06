Medexus to Participate in 35th Annual Roth Conference

TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP; OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that company management will be participating in the 35th Annual Roth Conference from March 12 to 14, 2023.

Event: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 12-14, 2023

Location: Dana Point, California

Medexus Presentation: March 14 at 1:00 PM Pacific time (4:00 PM Eastern time)

Ken d’Entremont, Medexus’s Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Medexus’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at a webcast fireside chat interview on March 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM Pacific time (4:00 PM Eastern time) and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A live and recorded webcast of the Medexus presentation will be available on the Investors—News & Events section of Medexus’s corporate website or at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/mdp.to/2063070

To learn more about this year’s event and to submit a registration request, visit the following link:

https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus’s current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company’s corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. ROTH MKM’s full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Contacts

Ken d’Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 312-548-3139 | Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide Capital

Tel: 480-625-5772 | Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.



