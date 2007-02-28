MedCath Corporation to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation announced that its senior management will give a presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 4-7, 2007 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla.

MedCath’s senior management will give its presentation on Monday, March 5, 2007 at 9:15 a.m. ET. The presentation will be web cast live over the Internet via MedCath’s website (http://www.medcath.com) and will be available for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath owns interests in and operates eleven hospitals with a total of 667 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

MedCath Corporation