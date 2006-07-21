MedCath Corporation To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, August 3, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its third quarter ended June 30, 2006. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call. What: Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 3, 2006 How: Dial-in conference call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers), (706) 634-0602 (international callers) Conference ID: MedCath Live web cast at http://www.medcath.com Contacts: O. Edwin French, President & CEO James Harris, CFO

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath currently owns interests in and operates twelve hospitals with a total of 727 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.



