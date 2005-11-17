MedCath Corporation To Hold Conference Call On Fourth Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation is experiencing technical problems with its web cast to discuss fourth quarter earnings, scheduled for today at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

People who would like to listen to the conference call are welcome to call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers) or (706) 634-0602 (international callers). The conference ID is: MedCath

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., develops, owns and operates hospitals in partnership with physicians, most of whom are cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. While each of its hospitals is licensed as a general acute care hospital, MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. Together with its physician partners who own equity interests in them, MedCath owns and operates 12 hospitals with a total of 727 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas. In addition to its hospitals, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states and through mobile cardiac catheterization laboratories. MedCath also provides consulting and management services tailored to cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons.

The conference call will be archived and accessible by dialing (800) 642-1687 (domestic callers) or (706) 645-9291 (international callers). The archived conference ID is 9937968. The call will be accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2005. It also will be available on the company’s web site (http://www.medcath.com) on or immediately following Nov. 17 for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation