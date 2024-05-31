MBrace Therapeutics Presents Trial in Progress Poster for Lead Antibody-Drug Conjugate Program at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MBrace™ Therapeutics, Inc. (“MBrace”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against solid tumor targets, today announced that the Company will be presenting a Trial in Progress (TIP) poster at the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held from May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

The poster will highlight the trial design, dosing regimen and study protocol for the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of MBRC-101. This first-in-human, multicenter, open-label study (NCT06014658) is examining the safety and efficacy of MBRC-101 in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors refractory to standard treatment. The Company expects to report initial clinical data from this trial in the first half of 2025.

MBRC-101 selectively targets the EphA5 receptor tyrosine kinase, a cell surface receptor highly expressed in many commonly occurring cancers. Through its precision targeting of EphA5, a novel mechanism for solid tumor-directed therapy, MBRC-101 offers a potential new treatment modality, particularly for patients with advanced tumors that are non-responsive to prior cancer therapy.

“ADCs are an incredibly promising class of therapeutics with the potential to offer improved efficacy and greater tolerability,” said Shiraj Sen, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist and director of clinical research at NEXT Oncology – Dallas, and an investigator in the Phase 1/1b study of MBRC-101. “I look forward to seeing the clinical progress for MBRC-101 and the potential impact that this investigational therapy could have for patients with a cancer that isn’t responding to current treatments.”

Details of the ASCO 2024 presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: A multi-center, open-label phase 1/1b dose finding, safety, and pharmacokinetic study of MBRC-101, an Anth-EphA5 monomethyl auristatin (MMAE) antibody drug conjugate, in advanced refractory solid tumors

Presenter: Shiraj Sen, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Director of Clinical Research, NEXT Oncology – Dallas

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Poster Bd #: 305b

Abstract Number: TPS3161

About MBRC-101

MBRC-101 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets the EphA5 receptor tyrosine kinase, which is present in multiple cancers including, but not limited to, breast, non-small cell lung (NSCLC), colorectal, gastric, and pancreatic cancers. MBRC-101 is currently being evaluated in the MBRC-101-001 Phase 1/1b clinical trial, a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose escalation and dose expansion study enrolling patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors refractory to standard-of-care treatment. For more information about the MBRC-101-001 clinical trial and to review patient eligibility criteria visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06014658).

About MBrace Therapeutics

MBrace is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic agents for patients with cancer. MBrace develops innovative treatments for cancer patients by developing and validating novel antibody-drug conjugates using the SPARTA technology pioneered by its founders. MBrace is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with research facilities at The Thomas O. Daniel Research Incubator in Summit, NJ. For additional information, please visit MBrace’s website at www.mbracetrx.com.

