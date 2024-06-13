Matinas BioPharma’s Oral MAT2203 to Be Featured in Fireside Chat Hosted by A.G.P. with Antifungal Expert Dr. David S. Perlin

Discussion and Q&A on June 18th to include a review of the antifungal treatment landscape, the advantages of MAT2203 versus IV-amphotericin B and the MAT2203 market opportunity

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, announces that MAT2203, its oral formulation of the potent antifungal amphotericin B, will be featured in a fireside chat with David S. Perlin, PhD, a recognized expert in antifungals. The event is being sponsored by Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) and hosted by Scott Henry, A.G.P. Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst.

Topics of discussion will include an overview of the antifungal market and current treatment options, the clinical potential of MAT2203 as an oral formulation of amphotericin B, the market potential of MAT2203 and the design and key factors in the MAT2203 ORALTO pivotal trial in patients with invasive aspergillosis who have limited treatment options.

Event: Fireside Chat with Dr. David Perlin Date: June 18, 2024 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Registration: Participants can register to attend the event here

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions through the event platform.

Dr. David Perlin is the inaugural Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President for the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation, which seeks to rapidly translate innovations in science to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune and other acute and chronic disorders. He is an expert in drug discovery and drug-resistance mechanisms, and has helped develop novel therapeutics and diagnostics against high-threat bacteria, viruses and fungi. He has published more than 320 papers and book chapters, and has co-authored two books. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has continuously funded his research for more than 30 years.

Dr. Perlin has served on advisory boards for the NIH, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections, Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and numerous pharma, biotech and diagnostic companies. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology (2018) and the New York Academy of Sciences (2006). In 2022, he was named a top 25 Notable Health Care Leader by Crain’s New York Business and in 2023 was awarded the Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for Vision, Innovation and Leadership.

About MAT2203

Matinas BioPharma is developing MAT2203 as a potential oral broad-spectrum treatment for invasive deadly fungal infections. Although amphotericin B is a fungicidal agent, it is currently only available through an intravenous route of administration, which is known to be associated with several significant safety issues such as renal toxicity and anemia due to very high circulating levels of amphotericin B. MAT2203 has the potential to overcome the significant limitations of the currently available amphotericin B products due to its targeted oral delivery. Combining comparable fungicidal activity with targeted delivery results in a lower risk of toxicity and potentially creates the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 was successfully evaluated in the completed Phase 2 EnACT study in HIV patients suffering from cryptococcal meningitis, meeting its primary endpoint and achieving robust survival. MAT2203 will be further evaluated in a single Phase 3 registration trial (the “ORALTO” trial) as an oral step-down monotherapy following treatment with AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B) compared with the standard of care in patients with invasive aspergillosis who have limited treatment options.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

In addition to MAT2203, preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can potentially provide solutions to many challenges of achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery of both small molecules and larger, more complex molecular cargos including small oligonucleotides such as ASOs and siRNA. The combination of its unique mechanism of action and flexibility with routes of administration (including oral) positions Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become a preferred next-generation orally available intracellular drug delivery platform. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, the future development of our product candidates, including MAT2203, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development, licensing and partnership opportunities for our products, including MAT2203, or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

