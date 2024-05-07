Matinas BioPharma’s LNC Platform for the Delivery of Small Oligonucleotides Featured in Two Presentations at the ASGCT Annual Meeting

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, announces that James J. Ferguson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Matinas , will be presenting two abstracts at the ASGCT 27 th Annual Meeting being held May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore highlighting data from ex vivo, in vitro and in vivo studies evaluating the use of Matinas’ LNC platform for the uptake and targeted delivery of small oligonucleotides.

Presentations:

Title: Lipid Nanocrystal Delivery of siRNA: Dynamics of Uptake in Innate Immune

Cells in Human Blood and Visualization of Small Oligonucleotide Delivery

in Cell Cultures Format: Oral Presentation Location: Room 314-317 Date/Time: May 10, 4:15 pm ET

“In the first presentation we report on the dynamics of LNC uptake and cargo delivery ex vivo and in vitro and shows that LNCs – both with and without cargo – are avidly taken up by innate immune cells – like phagocytes – in human blood,” said Dr. Ferguson. “We were also able to dynamically visualize the actual processes of LNC uptake and cargo delivery in cultured cells, with very different dynamics in somatic and cancer cells. These exciting data strongly support our belief that LNCs hold significant future promise for intracellular delivery of complex therapeutics.”

Title: Successful In Vivo Oral Delivery of Biologically Active and Therapeutic Anti-

Inflammatory mRNA-Targeted Oligonucleotides with a Lipid Nanocrystal

Delivery Platform Format: Poster Session Location: Exhibit Hall Date/Time: May 10, 12:00-7:00 pm ET Poster #: 1709

“This second presentation builds on the in vitro work to show that our LNC platform can be used in vivo to orally deliver biologically active – and potentially therapeutic – oligonucleotides designed to target key cytokines in inflammatory disease models,” added Dr. Ferguson. “We are currently focused on optimizing these LNC formulations to improve delivery efficiency, increase potency and extend application of oral cytokine-targeting oligo therapeutics to additional inflammatory disease models.”

About the ASGCT Annual Meeting

The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) Annual Meeting is the premier event for professionals in gene and cell therapy. The meeting provides a venue to learn from the latest scientific research and stay up to date on new technologies. Over the years, the ASGCT Annual Meeting has grown to serve a wide community encompassing clinicians, bio-industry development, regulatory agencies, equipment manufacturers, patient advocates and more.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

Matinas’ lead LNC-based therapy is MAT2203, an oral formulation of the broad-spectrum antifungal drug amphotericin B, which although highly potent, can be associated with significant toxicity. Matinas’ LNC platform provides oral delivery of amphotericin B without the significant nephrotoxicity otherwise associated with IV-delivered formulations. Combining comparable fungicidal activity with targeted delivery results in a lower risk of toxicity and potentially creates the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 was successfully evaluated in the completed Phase 2 EnACT study in HIV patients suffering from cryptococcal meningitis, meeting its primary endpoint and achieving robust survival. MAT2203 will be further evaluated in a single Phase 3 registration trial (the “ORALTO” trial) as an oral step-down monotherapy following treatment with AmBisome® (liposomal amphotericin B) compared with the standard of care in patients with invasive aspergillosis who have limited treatment options.

In addition to MAT2203, preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can potentially provide solutions to many challenges of achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery of both small molecules and larger, more complex molecular cargos including small oligonucleotides such as ASOs and siRNA. The combination of its unique mechanism of action and flexibility with routes of administration (including oral) positions Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become a preferred next-generation orally available intracellular drug delivery platform. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, the future development of our product candidates, including MAT2203, the Company's ability to identify and pursue development, licensing and partnership opportunities for its products, including MAT2203, or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

