Marvel Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Results on Tau Phosphorylation with MB-204

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the “Company” or “Marvel”), today reported promising interim results from its acute study on MB-204 conducted by Professor Emmanuel Planel of Laval University, a world expert on Tau pathology. Tau phosphorylation is a process where phosphates attach to a Tau protein in the brain. When Tau proteins become overly phosphorylated, they aggregate and form “tangles” in neurons. The study demonstrated that short term oral dosing of MB-204 reduces Tau phosphorylation at key positions in Tau. Abnormal Tau phosphorylation is a key feature of cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Using a mouse model of Tau hyperphosphorylation, pioneered by Dr. Planel, a 2.5 mg/kg oral dose of MB-204 significantly reduced Tau phosphorylation at multiple epitopes in the cortex of mice, including the AT8 site on Tau. The AT8 site is of particular interest because it is used clinically to assess the extent of Tau tangles (Braak staging) and is well correlated with the degree of cognitive impairment. “These are very promising preliminary results with MB-204,” commented Dr. Planel, “considering that hyperphosphorylated Tau is present not only in Alzheimer’s but also in other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, FTD, CBD, PSP etc., it has the potential to be effective for multiple pathologies.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to conduct this study with Dr. Planel,” commented Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel Biosciences. “The A2a receptor has emerged as a target for depression, autism and Alzheimer’s disease. We believe the accumulating data on MB-204 in each of these models suggests a promising product profile and look forward to starting clinical testing shortly.”

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a “drug redevelopment” approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer’s, ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202859