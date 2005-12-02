SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

Market Summary: Neurotech Index Reaches New Highs

December 1, 2005 
NeuroInsights’ Neurotech Index reached new heights in mid November, gaining over 50% since its start in December 2003. Adolor (ADLR) was up this month on speculation that the new phase III trail for Entereg to be completed in March will address FDA concerns expressed in an approvable letter last July. Entereg, is being developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for treatment of opiate induced bowel dysfunction. Elan Pharmaceuticals (ELN) was boosted by news of FDA priority review for their multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri. Pain Therapeutics (PTIE), recommended in the September issue of Neurotech Insights, gained over 40% after announcing a $400 million partnering agreement with King Pharmaceuticals (KG). A week later, the stock lost almost half of its gains after a phase III Oxytrex trial for osteoartiritis failed to meet significance on the primary endpoint. NeuroInsights believes that overall the trial data was encouraging…

